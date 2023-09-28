SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been a slow start to the fall season with people having to dodge a lot of rain, but that’s not the only way local farms have been impacted.

Jaswell’s Farm owner Chris Jaswell said that, while their apple crop has thrived this year, the pumpkin crop has had a harder time combatting above-average rainfall due to oversaturated soil.

“The crop is beautiful and the rain has treated us well as far as the size of the fruit,” he explained. “Now we just need some nice weekends.”

Jaswell said the hours on end of rain have become a problem for not only getting customers, but also the crops themselves.

Despite the rainy start, Jaswell said he’s hopeful for a busy season, with the key being nice weather to get people outdoors to enjoy all the farm has to offer.

“Basically, now we need some days like this, to get people out here to pick some of this crop,” he said. “The pumpkin crop is not as great as it normally is, [but] we still have a lot of nice stuff. You should get out here early and try to get it before it gets picked over.”