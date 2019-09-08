House fire under investigation in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A house in Johnston is in ruins after it was destroyed by a fire.

Crews responded to Roger Williams Drive around 11:30 Saturday night. Johnston Fire Chief Peter Lamb says flames were shooting up from the roof when they arrived, which will pose a challenge during the investigation of the fire.

“You can’t really get in there,” Lamb says, “the roof isn’t secure so we have to make sure we can actually get into the building to do that investigation.”

The State Fire Marshal is helping out with that investigation. The fire chief says the homeowners were away on vacation when the fire broke out, and no one was hurt in the blaze.

However, a family member tells Eyewitness News that five cats were inside the home at the time, and they need your help finding them.

It’s unclear if the cats escaped or were hurt in the fire. The indoor cats have microchips, and they may be wearing a collar with the name “Silverbush.”

If you find any of the cats, please take them to a vet so their microchips can be scanned.