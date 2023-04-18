BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Burrillville man has been charged after a ghost gun was found in his employee locker at Eleanor Slater Hospital last fall, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Kenneth Fullam, 60, was arrested back in November after state troopers reportedly found an AR-15 in the hospital’s motorpool building.

Neronha said the investigation began after hospital administration learned an employee was storing a firearm on the grounds.

The firearm, which Neronha said did not have a serial number or identification markings, was discovered in a metal locker that only Fullam had access to. Neronha said the troopers also found two boxes of spent shell casings and one box of reloadable projectiles inside the locker.

Fullam has been charged with one count of possession of a ghost gun. His next court date is scheduled for June.

Hospital records indicate that Fullam worked for the hospital as a carpenter. He was placed on administrative leave immediately following his arrest.