Hope man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Scituate police have charged a Hope man in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile.

Police said the investigation began August 21 and officers obtained a warrant for Martin A. Sullivan, 23, who was later arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault; second-degree sexual assault; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said Sullivan is being held at the Rhode Island Adult Correctional Institute as a bail violator.

Police did not reveal the age of Sullivan’s alleged victim.