Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Issued, Downpours and T’Storms This Afternoon Through Tonight

Hope man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Scituate police have charged a Hope man in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile.

Police said the investigation began August 21 and officers obtained a warrant for Martin A. Sullivan, 23, who was later arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault; second-degree sexual assault; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said Sullivan is being held at the Rhode Island Adult Correctional Institute as a bail violator.

Police did not reveal the age of Sullivan’s alleged victim.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams