Home struck by lightning in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — During Wednesday’s storm, a home on Putnam Pike in Smithfield was struck by lightning.

Smithfield fire officials say the call came in around 6:30 p.m. They arrived to find the outside of the house smoking, which extended up into the attic. The homeowner was inside when the lightning struck. She said it happened quickly and was very loud.

Deputy Chief Steven Quattrini says crews on scene had to turn the power off and call National Grid right away.

Quattrini says once it was safe to do so, crews sprayed the house down.

For now, the homeowner has to find somewhere else to stay.

If a lightning bolt ever strikes your home, fire officials say to think of your safety first, don’t touch anything and leave it to the professionals.

“In any event always call 911, have a local fire department come out, we can make a determination fairly quickly, in this instance, National Grid had to be called fairly quick to come out,” Quattrini says.