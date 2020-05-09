Fire badly damages home in Chepachet

Live Now
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire tore through a home on Spruce Ridge Road in Chepachet Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. and were assisted by departments from several surrounding communities.

The flames were quickly extinguished, but the home was left badly damaged and uninhabitable, according to the fire chief.

There were no injuries reported.

Smoke continued to billow from the charred out structure as crews continued to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

