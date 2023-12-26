SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Henry’s Christmas Tree Farm has officially celebrated its final holiday season.

The beloved Scituate farm announced on Christmas Day that, after more than 60 years in business, it has decided to close for good.

“It’s been a pleasure being part of your Christmas holiday traditions,” the owners wrote in a social media post. “We will miss the hustle and bustle of future Christmas seasons but look forward to enjoying our retirement.”

Henry’s Christmas Tree Farm first opened back in 1956 on Seven Mile Road. It was one of the first in the state where Rhode Islanders could pick their own Christmas trees.

The tree farm was also home to a seasonal gift shop where shoppers could purchase Christmas décor, including homemade wreaths and ornaments.