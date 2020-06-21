Head-on crash in Smithfield leaves one person dead, another seriously injured

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A man has died and another person was seriously injured following a head-on crash on Route 44 (Putnam Pike) in Greenville.

The fatal crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday when car and a converted military truck collided, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jim Grenga.

Neihbor Tom Hutank said it sounded like an explosion. “I was in the room here and I just heard the brakes screeching.”

An employee at the Fuel Depot said the truck was getting gas just before the crash happened. He shared some photos of the scene with Eyewitness News, but did not want to go on camera.

“And I looked at the building first out the window and I looked over here and I saw the truck hit the car,” Hutank said.

The deputy fire chief said the crash killed the driver of the car, a man in his 60s, and sent a passener to the hospital. Their immediate condition is not known.

“It’s a tough situation because it’s Father’s Day and an accident like that happens,” Hutank said.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Smithfield Police and is awaiting more information on their investigation.