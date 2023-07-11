NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Woonsocket man who drowned while attempting to rescue two people whose canoe capsized in Wenscott Reservoir over the weekend is being hailed a hero.

Lime Rock Fire Chief Timothy Walsh said Javier Rivera, 46, jumped into the water near Governor Notte Park Sunday evening after noticing the overturned canoe.

Rivera swam out to assist the two people, Walsh said, but turned back once they righted the canoe.

It was then, according to Walsh, that Rivera struggled to swim back to shore and eventually succumbed to exhaustion. His body was found by divers Monday afternoon.

Jerry Giguere, who worked alongside Rivera for seven years, told 12 News he’s not surprised that he put others before himself.

“There wasn’t anything that man wouldn’t do for anybody,” Giguere said.

Giguere described Rivera’s energy as always positive and his personality as magnetic.

“He was just a lovable guy,” he recalled. “It was just one big constant party with him around because he was just a riot.”

When asked how he will remember his longtime friend, Giguere’s answer was simple.

“He gave his life trying to help people,” he said. “That’s Jay … in every word of the sense.”