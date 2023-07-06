SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Health Department has lifted the boil water advisory for the Greenville Water District.

As of Thursday, customers no longer need to boil water before drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

The notice had been in place since June 28 due to a water main break near Putnam Pike. The water main break created bacteria concerns, particularly for homes that lost water pressure.

The Health Department said the break has since been repaired, and subsequent water quality tests were absent of any bacteria.