Golfers took advantage of record warmth in Burrillville

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — During mid-January, the thermometer should only reach the upper-30s during the afternoon. But, on Saturday, a new record high temperature was recorded at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

The prior record of 61°F was set back in 1975. January 11th, 2020 surpassed the low 60s, reaching a new record high of 65°F.

What better way to enjoy the day than golf? Our camera captured a busy Crystal Lake Golf Club in Burrillville.

“The first tee time was at 6:45 AM,” said David DiChiara with Crystal Lake Golf Club. “We had golfers teeing off in the dark!”

With the spring-like weather, it was a busy day for DiChiara.

“Everybody wanted a tee time this morning,” he said. “But, we were booked until 2:30 PM.”

Nearly 200-golfers were out hitting the links, Glen Stevenson of Burrillville says today was a “bonus.”

Golfers enjoying the spring-like weather at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Burrillville, RI.

“We get to play in a little wind today,” said Glen Stevenson. A nearby weather station in Burrillville measured wind gusts between 15-35mph during much of the day.

“But, to have the course nice and soft, and go out there and hit the ball around, while getting exercise, it’s beautiful!”

Patrick Bobkowski of Holden, Massachusetts too used the phrase, “bonus” to describe the ability to golf in mid-January.

“Most of the courses up there [central Massachusetts] are shutdown,” said Bobkowski.

“We try to get a few rounds in during the winter. But this is like – I’ve played probably in May, in colder weather than this.”

Having golfers using the course during the winter is too, an added bonus for Teia Dunne. She runs the food and beverage program at the course’s restaurant.

“The fact that it’s 60°F outside right now and people are golfing – it’s insane,” said Dunne. “The last three days the phone has been ringing off the hook in the office, people want to golf.”

“Typically we aren’t open through the winter,” said Dunne. In fact, this is the first winter the Crystal Lake Golf Club’s Tavern has remained open to golfers and the public.

“When you have a day like today, the bar is open, the restaurant is open,” said Dunne.

According to DiChiara, Crystal Lake Golf Club remains open year-round [weather permitting], and as long as there is no snow on the ground.