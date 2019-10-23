Live Now
Gold chalices stolen from Johnston church; police looking to ID suspect

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston Police are looking for a man who was allegedly caught on camera stealing gold chalices from Saint Rocco’s Church.

The theft happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Chalices at St. Rocco’s similar to the ones that were stolen

Father Angelo Carusi told Eyewitness News the four chalices that were stolen are worth approximately $10,000 in total.

The suspect is believed to be a white male in his 40s who stands about 5-foot-8. Police said he could face felony larceny charges.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Johnston Police at (401) 231-4210 or email Detective Thomas Dwyer at tdwyer@johnstonpd.com or Detective Michael Edward at medwards@johnstonpd.com.

More surveillance images of the suspect:

