Gold chalices returned to Johnston church

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Three of four chalices stolen from St. Rocco’s church last week were safely returned home Thursday morning.

Father Angelo Carusi said the chalices were locked in a cabinet in the church sacristy, but the suspect found the key in a drawer beneath it.

Carusi said the cups – which are valued at $10,000 total – are used during the eucharistic prayer of the Mass and hold special personal meaning. He said he’s glad they were returned in time for All Saints Day on Friday.

As for the missing chalice, it’s the one Carusi’s family gave him when he was ordained as a priest. Only the base of that chalice was recovered. The rest of the vessel was sawed off and is still missing.

The other chalices belonged to past priests of St. Rocco’s.

Police said David Ferrara, 63, was caught on surveillance video stealing the chalices.

Police are still looking for Ferrara, who remains on the run.