Gold chalice thief on the run; Johnston police release new suspect pictures

Photos: Johnston Police Department

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston Police have released new surveillance images of the man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of gold chalices from a church.

The newer, better quality photos were posted on the Johnston Police Department Facebook page Thursday, showing the suspect – a man with tan skin and dark hair.

Father Angelo Carusi of Saint Rocco’s Church told Eyewitness News, the church doors are unlocked during the day and the man walked right in Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man tried to get into various locked doors at Saint Rocco’s, before entering a private room used by church personnel.

Later that afternoon, church personnel noticed several gold chalices were missing and contacted police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Johnston Police Detective Michael Edwards at 401-757-3176 or Detective Thomas Dwyer at 401-757-3158.

