Goats assist in landscaping the grounds of Johnston company

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ These days, there aren’t many employees on the 93 acres of FM Global due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there was a herd of goats helping keep the property in tip-top shape.

Steven Zenofsky, a spokesperson for FM Global, which is one of Rhode Island’s largest private corporations, said the goats have been maintaining the property over the past couple of weeks.

“We have to maintain the landscape in some fashion,” he said. “So we thought, what better way to do that than to bring in a herd of goats?”

The herd consisted of a couple dozen goats that roamed the land throughout the two- week process.

“Their job is to basically eat everything that a typical landscaping crew would want to stay away from,” he said. “Such as poison ivy, briars and the like. What they’re trying to do is clear away a lot of the invasive species that doesn’t really belong in Rhode Island and beautify our property.”

The goats are very friendly, like to relax and also like to eat. Each day, they began working around 6:30 a.m. and chowed down at least three times per day with rests in between.

“Certainly this is an environmentally friendly way to take care of the property,” Zenofsky said. “You don’t have to bring in a lot of people with equipment that produces emissions and the like. This is probably the most natural way you can imagine to take care of your own property.”

The goats finished up their work at FM Global on Friday.