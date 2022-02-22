GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man was arrested Monday after he was pulled over by police in Glocester.

David Vasbinder, 36, of East Woodstock, was charged with possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver.

Glocester police said they pulled Vasbinder over for a speeding violation on Victory Highway then discovered he had an outstanding bench warrant dating back to 2006.

As officers arrested Vasbinder, they seized 5.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and 4 ounces of THC oil from his vehicle, according to police.

Vasbinder is currently on federal probation for a 2019 arrest in Florida for distributing methamphetamine, police said.

He was arraigned on the new charge in court Tuesday morning and ordered held without bail.