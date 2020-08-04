Glocester motorcyclist killed in Putnam Pike crash

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A Glocester man died Monday after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle on Putnam Pike.

Richard Lemieux, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash in the area of Pine Hill Schoolhouse Road, Glocester police said Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation showed Lemieux was traveling eastbound on Putnam Pike around 4:30 p.m. when a westbound vehicle crossed into his lane and hit his motorcycle, according to police.

The driver, a 61-year-old Connecticut woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for evaluation, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

