Glocester man, 35, killed in motorcycle crash

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A Glocester man died overnight after crashing his motorcycle on Route 44.

According to police, the initial investigation showed Nicholas Harris was riding westbound around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control of the motorcycle shortly beyond the Jackson School House Road curve.

Harris, 35, was unresponsive when first responders arrived. Police said he was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious head injuries.

After performing life-saving measures, first responders took Harris to Rhode Island Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.