GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fight at a group home in Glocester left multiple people with injuries.

Police said they were called to Cove House Adult Residential Facility on Harmony Hill Road around 7:30 a.m. Monday for a report of an assault in progress.

They arrived to find a female counselor outside with visible injuries. She told police a 40-year-old man who lives at the home had become physical with the staff and other residents.

The counselor was taken to the hospital, along with a 53-year-old male resident who also suffered injuries. Police said a second resident was also transported to the hospital as a precaution, while a male employee was evaluated at the scene.

The resident at the center of the incident was taken into protective custody then moved to the hospital for evaluation, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Groden Network, which operates the group home, released a statement to 12 News saying they’re “gathering all details on what happened.”

“While we cannot comment on any specific client’s status, we are working with appropriate state and law enforcement officials to determine next steps,” the spokesperson continued. “Our main concern, as always, is for the safety and well-being of all our clients and staff.”

It’s unclear what led up to the fight at this time.