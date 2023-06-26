GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — The search continues for a man who stole and crashed a car in Glocester last week.

The suspect has been on the run since he crashed the car, which was reported stolen out of Cambridge, near Routes 44 and 94 Wednesday afternoon.

The man took off running into the nearby woods, where he allegedly took off the white T-shirt and red sneakers he was wearing.

Officers and K-9s searched the woods for hours for the man but to no avail. Investigators believe the man is no longer in town and has been seeking refuge in nearby communities.

(Courtesy: Glocester Police Department)

(Courtesy: Glocester Police Department)

(Courtesy: Glocester Police Department)

(Courtesy: Glocester Police Department)

(Courtesy: Glocester Police Department)

Police said the man broke into at least two nearby homes looking for food and supplies.

Though the suspect has not been identified, police said he is also wanted in both Connecticut in Massachusetts. Investigators believe the suspect is not from Rhode Island.

The suspect is described as a white man with one “heavily tattooed” arm. He was last seen shirtless wearing blue jeans, though police believe he has since changed his clothes.

The man was last seen Saturday riding a blue ATV into the woods off of Old Snake Hill Road shortly after stealing it from a nearby home, according to police.

Even though the suspect has likely moved on, police are urging residents to lock their vehicles, secure their homes and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone who spots the suspect is urged to call the Glocester Police Department at (401) 568-2533 or dial 911.