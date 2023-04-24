GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A Glocester couple arrested back in January has now been charged with child abuse, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Jeremy and Xiomary Wright, ages 37 and 42, have each been charged with second-degree child abuse.

The Wrights were arrested earlier this year for physically abusing a child, according to Neronha. The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been made public.

Both suspects are are scheduled to appear in court on June 12.