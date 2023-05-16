SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Josephine Piro Raimondo, mother of U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo, has died. She was 91.

Raimondo, of Greenville, passed away last Tuesday with her family by her side, according to her obituary.

Raimondo was the wife of 58 years to the late Joseph Raimondo, an “exceptional, loving and devoted” mother to Gina and her siblings, Dr. Marianne Raimondo and Dr. Thomas Raimondo, as well as a proud and loving grandmother, her obituary says.

Born in Providence, Raimondo was a graduate of Bryant College and worked as executive secretary at the U.S. Rubber Company.

Visiting hours for Raimondo will be held on Tuesday, May 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Nardolillo Funeral Home in Cranston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will then be held at 10 a.m. the next day at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Johnston, followed by a private burial.

Her family asked that donations be made to the parish’s food pantry in lieu of flowers.