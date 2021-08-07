Fundraiser held for woman seriously injured in crash involving suspected drunk driver

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — A car wash fundraiser was held Saturday afternoon for Eliza DeAngelis, who is recovering from serious injuries after a suspected drunk driver crashed into car last month.

“We just want to do all we can do to help Eliza and the family during this time,” said organizer Rachel Oster.

The greater Scituate community is staying hopeful that by supporting these fundraisers, and organizing them, they’re able to financially and emotionally support the DeAngelis family.

On July 17, the 21-year-old was driving home from work when she was hit by a vehicle just three minutes from her home.

A police report obtained by 12 News said the driver of the other vehicle, 24-year-old Kyle Watson from Connecticut, was charged with DUI.

Just this past week, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association held a news conference pleading with everyone to prevent impaired driving.

“If you or someone you know is impaired, please don’t get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, and don’t allow others to,” said Chief Richard Ramsay, President of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association .

#ElizaStrong. Just minutes into a car wash fundraiser for Eliza DeAngelis and we’ve already seen several cars here at Scituate High School. Her brother says these events are just as much about money raised as it is the community showing support for the family. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/3xjrhISIjT — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) August 7, 2021

Eliza’s brother, Ben DeAngelis, said his sister is still in a lot of pain.

“They’re taking the sedation meds down a little bit, so she’s waking up a little, but she’s just in so much pain. It’s tough to see it,” he said.

Ben said it meant so much to see people show their support.

There was no set charge for the car wash, or the Del’s Lemonade, donated by a local ice cream shop. However everyone who showed up donated generous amounts of money for the cause.

“We’re hoping to get donations of course, but equal to that, we’re hoping for just a day of the community coming together for a good cause and having some positive energy,” said organizer Erin Erickson.