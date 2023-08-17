SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Before every game, the Smithfield Little League team rubs dirt on their hands from their home field.

The boys have carried the ritual through the state tournament, regionals, and their debut win against Nevada in the Little League World Series.

But now they’re out of dirt.

To help make sure the team’s luck doesn’t run out, Smithfield Little League Board President Shanyn Turner grabbed a spoon and a container so she could take a mound of Whipple Field down to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

