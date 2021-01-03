Foster police dispatcher dies after battle with COVID-19

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Foster Police Chief David Breit said in a Facebook post that dispatcher Patrick Dragon died Saturday night “after a valiant battle with COVID”.

Breit said Dragon was a retired Connecticut State Trooper and Deputy Chief of the East Brooklyn, Conn.

“Patrick… was a great person, kind, caring and a friend to all who met him,” Breit continued in the post.

“There are not enough words, to describe the kind of person that Patrick was. The men and women of the Foster Police Department, express our deepest sympathies to Patrick’s family.”

