FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was seen being taken away in handcuffs Friday morning after a Foster home was badly damaged in a fire.

Around 8:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to 27 Johnson Road after a passerby reported seeing smoke and hearing an explosion.

Officials on scene said the home sustained smoke and heat damage, but it is still standing. However, a barn in the backyard which had a Corvette inside was destroyed and deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Foster police and the state fire marshal’s office said the fire is being investigated as a possible arson. They confirmed a man who lives at the home and was the only person there when the fire broke out has been taken in for questioning, but no charges have been filed at this time.