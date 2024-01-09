FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A business owner in Foster is calling on the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) to fix his broken mailbox after he says it was hit and damaged by a plow truck during a recent snowstorm.

“Sunday, during the snowstorm, I was plowing my lot,” said Paul Hayhurst, who owns GCC Auto Sales. “I pulled up to the front of my gate. State truck went by, no big deal. He was doing his thing. He looked good. The other truck that was following him came blasting by.”

Hayhurst shared surveillance footage with 12 News that captured the frustrating moment when a plow truck drove past his parking lot, hit his mailbox, and then sent a pile of snow onto his truck.

“I backed up, shook it off me, went back out to the gate, and I see mail floating around in the air,” Hayhurst said. “The guy was definitely going way too fast.”

Hayhurst reached out to RIDOT for answers, but the department told him they could only help if he had the plow truck’s license plate number or if he filed a damage claim. That conversation left him feeling unsettled. “I felt like I was going to get no help from the people in charge,” Hayhurst said.

When 12 News reached out to RIDOT, the department suggested that the business owner fill out a mailbox damage report on their website. Hayhurst, who says he has done that, ended up screwing the mailbox back into place himself. However, he is not happy with how the DOT handled the incident, raising safety concerns about what happened.

“You see the force that’s coming off that spray? That guy kicked the spray — I measured it, it was like 30 feet,” he said. “If I was out there or one of my guys were out there with a shovel, they were going to the hospital.”

If you believe your vehicle or mailbox was damaged by a snowplow on a state road, submit a claim to RIDOT online as soon as possible.