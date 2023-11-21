NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A recently-retired North Providence detective accused of embezzling money from the town’s police union has accepted a plea deal, 12 News has learned.

Christopher Petteruti has agreed to plead no contest to two counts of fraudulent conversion of money.

Petteruti previously served as the treasurer of the North Providence Fraternal Order of Police. He was charged earlier this year after an investigation revealed he was using union money to pay for admission fees to poker tournaments at Foxwoods Casino.

He was suspended without pay shortly after the charges were filed.

Petteruti was sentenced to 10 years probation and ordered to pay more than $30,000 in restitution.

12 News reached out to the North Providence Police Department regarding Petteruti’s employment status and learned that he retired back in October.

Former North Providence Lt. Dennis Stone, who previously served as the union’s president, was also charged with three counts of embezzlement and six counts of tax fraud. He resigned from the police department before the charges were filed.

Stone is accused of failing to disclose income he earned as a part-time waiter at Twin Oaks Restaurant. He also reportedly spent union money on meals at restaurants and various retail purchases.

Stone’s criminal case is still pending in Providence County Superior Court.