JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Johnston Police Department is mourning the loss of its former police chief. He was 54.

Joe Razza passed away Friday morning after a battle with an illness, according to Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr.

Razza became chief in 2020 and stepped down late last year. He has been with the department since 1998.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Razza family and the people of Johnston,” Gov. Dan McKee said.

McKee has directed Rhode Island state flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.