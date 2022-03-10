BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office has charged a North Smithfield man with second-degree child molestation.

Michael Langelier, 56, pleaded not guilty in Providence Superior Court on Thursday to five felony counts of engaging in sexual contact with a person 14 years of age or under.

The alleged acts occurred in the town of Burrillville between the dates of Sept. 1, 2011, and July 1, 2012, according to court documents.

At the time, Langelier was working as a substitute teacher at Austin T. Levy School in Harrisville, Burrillville Superintendent Dr. Michael Sollitto confirmed to 12 News.

“There were no reports of inappropriate conduct during his time as a substitute teacher here,” Sollitto said, adding that Langelier hasn’t been employed by the district since 2014.

Most recently, he worked as a fourth grade teacher at Sacred Heart School in East Providence.

Michael F. Kieloch, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Providence, told 12 News that Langelier had been employed there since 2017.

He was placed on administrative leave on March 4 “as a matter of policy and precaution, but because of an active investigation by Burrillville Police Department,” Kieloch said.

“The school and diocese are not aware of any allegations of teacher misconduct at Sacred Heart or allegations involving students at Sacred Heart,” he added.

Langelier was released on $10,000 surety bail and is due back in court in two weeks.