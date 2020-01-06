Former attorney admits to stealing dead man’s pension payments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Burrillville town solicitor has entered a guilty plea to fraud and theft charges for accepting municipal pension payments for a man who died.

Oleg Nikolyszyn, 65, admitted in court Friday that after his client died in 2003, and for nearly twelve years after that, he continued to receive monthly pension payments in the client’s name and taking the funds for himself.

Nikolyszyn had power of attorney for the man, who’d been entitled to a pension as a former city of Providence employee and a member of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA). Nikolyszyn started receiving monthly payments on the man’s behalf in 2000, and the man moved to Poland later that year.

Though the payments were deposited in an account in both the man’s name and Nikolyszyn’s, the lawyer would transfer the money to his personal account and spend it.

Nikolyszyn is scheduled to be sentenced at U.S. District Court in Providence on April 24. Under a plea agreement he signed with prosecutors in November, he could potentially serve no more than two years in prison, but the final decision remains in the hands of the court.

The maximum sentence the former lawyer could face is a fine of $750,000 and up to 45 years in jail.

Nikolyszyn was suspended from practicing law in 2016 when the allegations first came to light.