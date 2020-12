SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Flames ripped through a Scituate home Friday night.

Crews responded to Dorr Road home around 7:30 p.m.

Photos from the Hope & Jackson Fire Company show flames shooting from the roof and smoke billowing from the building.

Firefighters from surrounding communities were called in to help put the fire out.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.