JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An apartment complex in Johnston was evacuated Wednesday morning due to flooding.

A 12 News crew was on scene when firefighters were carrying residents and pets out of the Park Street apartments.

Firefighters rescuing residents from a flooded apartment in Johnston (Credit: Johnny Villella/WPRI-TV) Firefighters rescuing pets from a flooded apartment in Johnston (Credit: Johnny Villella/WPRI-TV)

Rescue boats were also deployed to help bring people out safely.

Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. said 20 units were evacuated and residents are being brought to shelter at Rainone’s Gym.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.