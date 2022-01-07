Firefighter taken to hospital after North Providence fire

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a house fire in North Providence early Friday morning.

Officials said firefighters were dispatched to Belvedere Boulevard around 3 a.m. after flames broke out on the second floor.

Everyone in the home was able to get out safely and crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital, according to officials, but that person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.