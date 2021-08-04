Fire erupts during propane delivery at Scituate home; 1 taken to hospital

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported explosion and house fire in Scituate that sent one person to the hospital.

North Scituate Fire Chief Adam Hebert says the fire broke out during a propane delivery at the Settler’s Way home.

“We arrived to find heavy fire on the outside of the building that extended into the roof,” he said. “At that point, we called out companies that responded and put the fire out.”

Neighbors described the flames as “big and intense.”

The condition of the person taken away in an ambulance is unclear at this time.

The home was so badly damaged that two people are now displaced, according to Hebert.

The state fire marshal’s office is now investigating.

