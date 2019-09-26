Fire damages Johnston auto-body shop

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Firefighters responded to a fire at an auto-body shop in Johnston early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 7 a.m. at Precision Auto Sales and Body Works on South Street.

According to Johnston Fire Chief Peter Lamb, the fire was knocked down very quickly. Lamb said an employee took action to put out the fire itself, and that it likely helped save the building.

“One of the employees actually attempted to extinguish the fire and probably did a great deal to save the building. His quick action and quick thinking certainly helped out,” said Chief Lamb.

Lamb says the interior of the building sustained significant smoke damage, but none of the cars being worked on at the business were damaged.

“All of the heat was in the upper part of the building. No damage to the vehicles,” said Chief Lamb. “There was a tremendous amount of smoke damage, the building is fine.”

No injuries were reported according to Chief Lamb.

The cause remains under investigation.