NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out inside a North Providence home Wednesday night.

Chief John Silva tells 12 News firefighters were called to the Douglas Avenue home around 9:30 p.m. for reports of heavy flames and smoke coming from the second floor.

Silva said the homeowner was in the shower when he heard the smoke detector going off and jumped out to investigate and discovered the fire.

The homeowner and two other residents were able to escape safely. Silva said roughly 70% of the home is damaged.

“The house will need to be reconfigured,” he said. “The second floor is pretty well gone.”

Silva said he’s thankful the fire didn’t spread to the first floor where “there was ammunition.”

“There could have been fireworks,” he explained, adding that the ammunition was stored properly in containers. “Luckily, we had no problems with that at all.”

Silva doesn’t believe the ammunition caused the fire, adding that it appears to have “started between the floors.”

“It didn’t start in that area,” he added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.