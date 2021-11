SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are actively working to knock down a fire that broke out inside a Smithfield junkyard Monday night.

In a social media post, the Smithfield EMA said several vehicles are on fire inside the Five Star Auto Salvage yard.

***FIRE EMERGENCY*** 1300 block of Douglas Pike. Vehicles on fire in a junkyard. Crews are working to contain the fire. Douglas Pike is closed from Providence Pike to North Smithfield town line. Please avoid this area at this time. — Smithfield EMA (@SmfldEM) November 16, 2021

Smithfield EMA said Douglas Pike is currently closed from Providence Pike to the North Smithfield town line as crews work to contain the fire.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or if anyone has been injured.