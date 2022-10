NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning.

A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house.

Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able to make it out safely.

The fire was contained to the garage of the home.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly.

The cause is still under investigation. No one was injured.