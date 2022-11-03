NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Union healthcare workers held an informational picket outside Our Lady of Fatima Hospital Thursday.

The United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP) represents workers at the hospital, along with Roger Williams Medical Center and Prospect Home Health and Hospice. UNAP said they’ve been going back and forth on contract negotiations with Prospect Charter Care, the hospital’s parent company.

“They’re taking away equipment, safety, basic supplies,” said Lynn Redding, president of Roger Williams Nurses. “People are assuming we’re out here just for fair wages. We’re out here to take care of patient safety … We have had members whose patient load has tripled, quadrupled.”

Prospect Charter Care said that while they respect the union, picketing is not effective in resolving the current bargaining process.

“We have had productive negotiating sessions to date,” the company said in a statement. “We have more scheduled, and we look forward to reaching an agreement that is fair to union members as well as our hospitals.”