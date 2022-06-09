JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a Johnston home on Wednesday.

Johnston Fire Chief Peter Lamb said flames were shooting from the roof when crews arrived on Enfield Street. A person who lived there noticed smoke and was able to escape with his dogs.

No injuries were reported.

A family of four was displaced by the fire, according to the American Red Cross, which responded to provide them with comfort kits and help them put together a recovery plan.