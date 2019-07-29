Fallen Johnston tree knocks out power, blocks road

Live Now
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A tree that fell early Monday morning on a Johnston road also impacted a utility pole, knocking out power to some homes in the neighborhood.

The tree came down on Pine Hill Avenue and was reported about 3:45 a.m. The branches were completely blocking the road, but Johnston Police said at the scene residents would be able to take a detour to get out of the subdivision.

A crew for National Grid responded to the scene and told Eyewitness News they would likely be there for hours fixing damage. A utility pole was leaning and wires were down.

64 customers were listed with power out as of 5:45 a.m., according to National Grid’s online outage map.

