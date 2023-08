BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eleanor Slater Hospital is teaming up with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training to host a job fair online.

The session will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The hospital is looking to hire more registered nurses, certified nursing assistants and cooks at its Burrillville location.

Anyone interested in attending can register in advance by clicking here.