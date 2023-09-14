GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is temporarily closing three state-managed recreational sites in Glocester, which has seen an uptick in eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) this season.

(Courtesy: RI DEM)

DEM Director Terry Gray described EEE as “an imminent peril to public health, safety and welfare,” which he believes justifies the closures.

The DEM said George Washington State Campground and Management Area, Pulaski State Park and Recreational Area and Durfee Hill Management Area will remain closed until further notice.

The Bowdish State Boat Ramp, which is located within George Washington Campground, is also closed.

The DEM will be posting signage so campers, hikers and anglers know to avoid those recreational spots.

“One of DEM’s core values is encouraging people to get outside and enjoy Rhode Island’s scenic natural habitats while hiking, fishing, hunting or camping, so this is a tough announcement for us to make,” Gray said.

Gray said the northwestern corner of the state, specifically Glocester, has been a “hot spot” for EEE this season. So far, five mosquito samples have tested positive for the virus.

Locations are not exact and are meant to illustrate findings by community. Source: RI DEM/RI DOH

No human cases of EEE have been reported in the state this year, but a donkey in Glocester did test positive for the disease.

EEE can only be contracted through a bite from an infected mosquito. Though extremely rare in humans, EEE is considered one of the most serious mosquito-borne illnesses that can cause neurological issues without supportive treatment.

Rhode Islanders should take the following steps to prevent mosquito bites:

Protect yourself

Put screens on windows and doors. Fix screens that are loose or have holes.

At sunrise and sundown (when mosquitoes that carry EEE are most active), consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning. If you must be outside, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and use bug spray.

Use EPA-approved bug spray with one of the following active ingredients: DEET (20-30% strength), picaridin, IR3535 and oil of lemon eucalyptus or paramenthane. Always read the label and follow all directions and precautions.

Do not use bug spray with DEET on infants under two months of age. Check the product label to find the concentration of DEET in a product. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that repellents should contain no more than 30% DEET when used on children. Children should be careful not to rub their eyes after bug spray has been applied on their skin. Wash children’s’ hands with soap and water to remove any bug spray when they return indoors.

Put mosquito netting over playpens and baby carriages.

Remove mosquito breeding grounds

Remove items around your house and yard that collect water. Just one cup of water can produce hundreds of mosquitoes; an unused tire containing water can produce thousands of mosquitoes.

Clean your gutters and downspouts so that they can drain properly.

Remove any water from unused swimming pools, wading pools, boats, planters, trash and recycling bins, tires, and anything else that collects water, and cover them.

Remove or treat any shallow water that can accumulate on top of a pool cover. Larvicide treatments, such as Mosquito Dunks can be applied to kill immature mosquitoes. This environmentally friendly product is available at many hardware and garden stores and online.

Clean and change water in birdbaths at least once a week.

Best practices for horse owners

Horses are particularly susceptible to West Nile virus and EEE. Horse owners are advised to vaccinate their animals early in the season and practice the following:

Remove or cover areas where standing water can collect.

Avoid putting animals outside at dawn, dusk, or during the night when mosquitoes are most active.

Insect-proof facilities where possible and use approved repellents frequently.

Monitor animals for symptoms of fever and/or neurological signs (such as stumbling, moodiness, loss of appetite) and report all suspicious cases to a veterinarian immediately. If you are unsure if your horse is properly vaccinated, you should consult with your veterinarian.