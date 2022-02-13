JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An early morning fire is under investigation in Johnston.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to Greenville Ave. for a report of a fire coming from the building.

According to town Fire Marshal Thomas Marcello, when crews arrived, they found fire in the back of the building. The fire then spread to the attic.

Marcello said the fire was tough to get at as there was “balloon construction” in the building and they had to open the roof in two different areas.

Residents who were inside apartments on the top floor were able to make it out safely, though one person was transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.