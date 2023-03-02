SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a diesel truck crashed into the woods in Scituate Thursday evening.

North Scituate Fire Chief Adam Hebert said the truck was driving down Hartford Pike when, for reasons unexplained, the driver veered off the road and crashed into several trees.

Hebert said the driver was rushed to the hospital with “significant injuries,” while a passenger suffered minor injuries.

The truck spilled fuel onto the roadway, but Hebert said it has since been cleaned up.

The road has been closed for several hours as firefighters work to remove the truck from the woods.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.