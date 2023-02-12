JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single-car crash on the Killingly Street off-ramp in Johnston.

Rhode Island State Police said the driver, 49-year-old Jimmie Pemberton of Fall River, was driving a sedan eastbound on Route 6 when he attempted to take the exit to Killingly Street at a high rate of speed.

Pemberton then lost control of the car and drove onto the grass embankment before it rolled over onto its passenger side, according to police.

Pemberton was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, police said. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he died a short time later.

His passenger, a Providence woman, was wearing a seat belt and had to be extricated from the sedan, according to police. She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.