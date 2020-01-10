Driver cited in deadly Christmas Eve crash

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the drivers involved in a fatal crash in Johnston has been cited for motor vehicle infractions.

Marie E. Rossi, 65, of Cranston, will be summoned to the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal for violations including failure to obey stop signs and failure to yield right of way, according to Johnston police.

Lisa Marshall

Rossi’s vehicle collided with another driven by Lisa Marshall on the night of Dec. 24 at the intersection of Plainfield Pike and Peck Hill Road.

Marshall, 57, died at the hospital the following morning. Her daughter told Eyewitness News that when the crash took place, she was on her way home after taking some friends who live in a nursing home to a Christmas party.

Police said they cited Rossi after investigating at the scene of the crash and reviewing the surveillance footage.