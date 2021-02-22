Driver, 25, charged in deadly head-on crash in Glocester

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A 25-year-old man was arrested following a crash on Putnam Pike that claimed the life of a Connecticut woman Sunday night, according to Glocester police.

Travis Beaulieu, 25, has been charged with driving to endanger, resulting in death.

Police said the initial investigation revealed Beaulieu was driving faster than the 50 mph speed limit in the eastbound lane and crossed over to the westbound side to pass a line of vehicles in front of him. In doing so, he hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver, Yvonne Cote, 65, of North Grosvenordale, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Cote was traveling with her dog who was transported to an area animal hospital and later died from its injuries.

Beaulieu and a 20-year-old Glocester man in the front seat were both taken to Rhode Island Hospital for evaluation, and both have since been released.

Beaulieu was then taken into custody and held overnight before he was arraigned in court Monday morning. His bail was set at $25,000 with surety, and he’s scheduled to return to court on April 30.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is urged to contact Glocester Police at (401) 568-2533.