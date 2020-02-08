Doctors seeing resolution-related injuries

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s February 8, but we’re still talking New Year’s resolutions.

This time of year, researchers say the majority of goal-setters fall off the wagon, but it’s not always for a lack of motivation. In fact, many cases it’s injuries that are sidelining people.

Genna Lapore Caccia has spent the last two years pouring everything she has into her son Camilo. She said this year was going to be about her, so she went full throttle.

Genna is a former yoga instructor and that sounded reasonable.

“I reinjured my shoulder, my neck, it’s actually causing pain in my jaw.”

And so two weeks into her resolution regime this year, Jenna was seeking medical treatment.

“Her case is very common,” Physical Therapist Dan Macera said.

Macera says it’s not unusual to see a spike in injuries related to ambitious resolutions right now.

“They go from that zero to one hundred right away and they do well for a while, then around that four-to-five week mark start to experience some sort of overuse injury,” Macera said.

“Achilles tendinitis, or inflammation of the achilles tendon, in the knee caps we see it with patella tendinitis, hip bursitis,” Macera added.

At Pappas Physical Therapy in North Providence it’s known as “itis” season.

But Macera says those conditions shouldn’t cause you to abandon your goals, just modify them.

“Maybe starting two to three days a week rather than four to five days a week, making sure they have appropriate footwear,” he said. “Taking days off just to stretch and recover and foam roll.”

Tips to avoid “itis” aches and pains

• Invest in proper footwear.

• Improve tissue elasticity and prevent injury with a light warm-up (get heart rate up).

• Start slowly with a new fitness plan (two to three times a week and increase frequency monthly).

• Allow time to recover (take days off!).

• For running, focus on time/distance first, and speed/intensity second.

• Use ice and a foam roller for post-workout recovery.

• Cross-train with different activities.

• Make sure you get proper nutrition to support workouts (no drastic change to diet).